North Hempstead officials plan to open the pool at Clinton G. Martin Park on June 30, marking the end of a renovation — and disputes over its cost — that started last spring.

The New Hyde Park pool closed last spring so it could be renovated for the first time since the 1980s. In April 2017, town officials announced that bids for the renovation came in higher than what the $14.6 million the town had budgeted for the work, which included renovating locker rooms, adding a children’s pool and a waterslide, and replacing pumps, filters and other infrastructure.

During two public meetings, residents said they wanted North Hempstead to accept one of the higher bids so the work could be started and completed on time, but others wanted the town to rebid the project in hopes of getting a lower price. The town ultimately paid $23 million to Wantagh-based Gramercy Group Inc. for the work that also included a refurbished pool entrance, upgraded tennis courts and a storage building.

“We are all excited for the opening of this beautiful pool park facility that will be a fixture in the community for generations to come,” councilman Peter Zuckerman, whose district includes New Hyde Park, said in a statement.