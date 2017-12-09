On display at LI Comic Con, another Wonder Woman’s superpowers
The emergence of female superheroes in films and comics resonates with women and girls.
Sarah Reinhardt had never been to a comics convention until Saturday’s event at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. She didn’t even know what “Comic Con” was.
Then, a few months ago, the 22-year-old from Bayville saw the blockbuster film Wonder Woman. She became such a fan that on Saturday, she was walking down the corridors of the Coliseum in a red, blue and gold Wonder Woman costume.
“It...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED