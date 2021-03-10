TODAY'S PAPER
Crews battle commercial fire in Westbury

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial building in Westbury Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire at 111 Magnolia Avenue was reported at 1:50 p.m., a Nassau police spokesman said.

Video by News 12 Long Island shows billowing smoke coming from the roof while firefighters spray water on the roof from up above.

Authorities have closed access to several surrounding blocks, with traffic blocked at Grand Boulevard and Fieldston Street and at Grand Boulevard at Grayston Street, police said.

Several traffic lights in the area are also out, authorities said.

There have been no reports of injury, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

