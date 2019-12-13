Carole Trottere, communications director of the Town of North Hempstead, has said that she will retire at the end of the month after a tenure of six years as the town’s chief spokeswoman.

Trottere’s announcement makes her the most recent town official to leave a high-level position, one month after the resignation of Robert Lange, who had been executive director of the town’s Solid Waste Management Authority.

Since December 2018, more than one-third of North Hempstead’s department heads and senior staff have left their jobs, including the highway superintendent, who left four months after taking the position.

The positions for public works commissioner and highway superintendent remain vacant. Both departments are being led by acting chiefs.

Since Aline Khatchadourian left in January, the job of deputy town supervisor was never filled. Town Attorney Elizabeth Botwin was replaced by Leonard Kapsalis, and Arnyce Foster-Hernandez took over the town’s Department of Parks and Recreation after Jill Weber’s retirement.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in October that the town has a "great staff" and that turnover in government is common.

“People move on to other opportunities and challenges and others chose to retire,” Bosworth said in a statement. “We’ve had a little of both here. . . . It’s part of life and of running a government with 419 full-time employees.”

A job posting on the town website described the communications director position as one that “will create, implement and direct the communications strategy” for 220,000 residents, nine elected officials and a dozen town departments.

Trottere's annual salary is $120,573.