Complaint dismissed against nursing home principals

A federal civil complaint accusing principals in two nursing home chains, one of whom is also president of the Lawrence school board, has been dismissed and a $14-million settlement has been paid to the federal government and some state Medicaid programs, lawyers in the case announced Friday.

The U.S. Justice Department announced last year it had filed a complaint against two large nursing home chains, Mariner Health Care Inc. and SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services Llc, both of Atlanta, and their principals: Leonard Grunstein, Rubin Schron, and Murray Forman, who was first elected to the Lawrence board in 2005. They were accused of accepting a kickback from Omnicare Inc. of Covington, Ky., for pharmacy contracts.

Forman, SavaSeniorCare and Grunstein had filed a motion to dismiss the government's case, according to a statement issued Friday by Forman. In court papers, all defendants including Schron and Mariner "denied that they engaged in any wrongful conduct" and said the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

The government's complaint alleged that Forman, Grunstein and Schron tried to disguise the kickback by creating backdated documents, court records said.

"Once they heard the government was investigating the arrangement, Grunstein, Forman and Schron panicked and dug an even deeper hole for themselves," said Tim McCormack, a Washington, D.C., attorney with Phillips & Cohen, which represented a whistle-blower who helped launch the case.

Omnicare paid $19.8 million in November to settle its role. Some of the other defendants in the case paid the $14 million, court papers said.

In the statement by Forman, SavaSeniorCare, Grunstein and Forman said they made no payment to the government.

McCormack said the settlement agreement does not specify which defendants paid.