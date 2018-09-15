Friends Debbie O’Neal, Beth Seickel and Stacey Udell share many things in common. Among them: motherhood, a passion for volunteerism and their experiences with debilitating pain.

On Saturday, the three women, all of whom are diagnosed with the chronic condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, hosted a walk at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to raise funds and awareness about the rare disease.

The walk on a 1- or 2.5-kilometer path was the third annual fundraiser for the Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association, a Connecticut-based national patient advocacy organization for children and adults affected by CRPS. More than 500 people participated, including some from Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Many wore T-shirts designed by Udell’s daughter, Jillian, 23, that read “CRPS gets on my nerves.” Some were pushed in wheelchairs because of their condition.

“It’s not so much about the walk,” said Udell, 51, of Melville. “It’s about unity, hope and education more than anything.”

The daylong event also featured live music, children’s crafts, food and raffles, such as theater and Paul Simon concert tickets. Last year, the three friends raised almost $70,000 and organizers expect to surpass that this year through the fundraiser and other donations. As of the close of the event, more than $53,000 had been raised, Udell said.

CRPS is a neurological syndrome that causes severe physical pain. Doctors say it affects some 5,000 Long Islanders and more than 250,000 others nationwide. There is no cure and few effective treatments.

The condition usually develops in an injured limb but its cause isn’t clearly understood. Those with CRPS often experience intense and burning pain, sensitivity, sweating and swelling.

Treatment is most effective when started early and generally entails physical therapy, said Dr. Brian Durkin, medical director of the Pain Institute of Long Island. Durkin was among the medical professionals in an education tent at Eisenhower Park offering information about treatment.

Only about 4 percent of medical schools have a pain management curriculum, Durkin said, which helps explains why so little is known about CRPS.

Organizers said Saturday was an opportunity for anyone with chronic pain to learn more about CRPS, get educated, find support and build relationships.

O’Neal, Seickel and Udell met through their volunteer efforts with RSDSA.

O’Neal worked for 27 years in marketing and event planning, Seickel spent 34 years as a registered nurse and Udell devoted half her life to a career in public relations. Because of CRPS, none is able to work.

The women believe their diagnosis and professional experience equipped them with the know-how to organize the walk, which they say helps many find validation.

“Sometimes, it’s the first time a person meets another person with this condition,” said Seickel, 56, of Massapequa.

CRPS can strike indiscriminately, the women said.

"It’s hard for us as adults," said O’Neal, 59, of Brookhaven. "But kids are also affected."

Melissa Rhodes, 37, a Mastic resident who has a severe case of CRPS, attended her third walk Saturday. Sharon Rhodes and Kyle Rodriguez, her mother and brother, joined her. Their team name was “Mella’s Wicked Warriors,” her nickname.

December will mark 15 years since Rhodes has been affected by CRPS, the result of a shoulder and neck injury in 2003. She has had more than 30 spinal surgeries since her diagnosis. Melissa and Sharon Rhodes said they hope there is more advancement in treatment options for those with CRPS by this time next year, though the annual walk is a relief in its own right.

“It’s an opportunity to be seen and to learn I’m not the only one,” Melissa Rhodes said. “It gives me hope to keep on going.”