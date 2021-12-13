Oyster Bay’s computer outage entered its 11th day on Monday as emails to town officials continued to bounce back to the senders.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin did not respond to voice and text messages Monday morning about updates on the outage.

The town shut down computer and email systems on Dec. 3 and quickly restored the tax receiver’s systems. In a text Wednesday, Nevin wrote that the system had been shut down as a precaution and the problems appeared limited to email.

Town officials have not announced the cause of the problems, but last week said Inspector General Brian Noone, who handles cybersecurity issues, was involved in the restoration. Nevin said last week that the town had expected full restoration by the weekend, but emails continued to bounce back on Saturday and Sunday.

The three agencies that head up New York State’s cybersecurity response team — the Office of Information Technology Services; the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services; and the New York State Police — have not been notified by Oyster Bay of the problem.

"They have not received any requests from this town for any help," Ben DeLaMater, spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, said Monday. "A lot of times towns can handle cybersecurity issues on their own … but we’re also there to help."

The New York State Comptroller’s office audits the IT security of local governments and schools, but a spokeswoman for the office wrote Monday that one has not been conducted on Oyster Bay nor has an audit been scheduled.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an agency within the federal Deparetment of Homeland Security, referred questions to Oyster Bay and added in an email that "there is no federal reporting requirement for municipalities" for cyber attacks.

The town has faced computer problems in the past. Oyster Bay officials blamed the nearly yearlong delay of the town’s 2014 audited financial results on the faulty installation of Microsoft Dynamics AX to replace nearly 40-year-old "mainframe style software."

That delay led Moody’s Investor Service to withdraw the town’s credit rating in January 2016 for lack of information. Moody’s reinstated its rating the following year, at a lower rating.

"There were numerous difficulties using the system which required workarounds in order to meet the Town’s reporting and information goals," the town said of the computer problems in a 2017 borrowing prospectus.

Check back for updates to this story.