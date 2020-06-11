Oyster Bay’s summer outdoor concert series is following the road paved by this year's film series: drive-in. The town plans to have 16 concerts at Tobay Beach where 800 to 1,000 vehicles can park for live music beginning July 1.

“It’s an innovative approach that allows us to get our concert schedule for the summer up and running, allows people to come out and watch these concerts and listen to them from the safety of their car,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in an interview this week.

As concerts and tours both indoor and outdoor have been canceled around the country since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, drive-in concerts have popped up. Even some megastars like Garth Brooks and Keith Urban have jumped onto the paved venue bandwagon (though they are not in the Oyster Bay lineup). The town's series will consist of cover bands playing music that ranges from Motown hits to the Eagles to Billy Joel. It runs through Aug. 8.

The town will broadcast the concert on FM radio live so that concertgoers can tune in from their cars, though small speakers will be set up on stage so the musicians can hear themselves, Saladino said. A parking plan will separate large vehicles from smaller cars so that the stage and projection screen will be visible, he said.

Past summer concerts have been performed at various parks throughout the town, but spokesman Brian Nevin said Tobay Beach was chosen for the drive-in because it offers the most parking. The concerts are free but at least one person in each car must show proof of Oyster Bay residency, such as a driver's license.

Concertgoers are asked to stay in their cars during the show, though restrooms are provided and Tobay offers food concessions. The town has drafted alternate plans so, if state rules for the pandemic are relaxed, the concerts could change to something more traditional, Saladino said.

“If the situation changes and bringing lawn chairs becomes something that’s feasible, we’ll let them [residents] know immediately,” Saladino said.