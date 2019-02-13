TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Construction worker's legs severed in Roslyn Heights accident

Site in Roslyn Heights Wednesday morning where police

Site in Roslyn Heights Wednesday morning where police said a construction worker had his legs severed in an accident.   Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A construction worker was struck by a large steel plate Wednesday morning in Roslyn Heights, severing his legs below the knees and thrusting him into a 10-foot hole, police said. Quick work by first responders helped save his life.

“The officers were able to gain access to the victim in the hole and apply tourniquets to control bleeding,” Nassau County police said in a statement.

The unidentified worker, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after the accident at about 8:05 a.m. near Corncrib and Locust lanes, police said.

