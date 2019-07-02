TODAY'S PAPER
Construction worker, 17, dies after fall from scaffolding at Freeport site, police say

Two construction workers fell at least 30 feet when their makeshift scaffolding collapsed in Freeport on Monday, sending one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other with critical injuries, authorities said. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One of two construction workers who fell about 25 feet to the ground when their makeshift scaffolding collapsed at a worksite Monday in Freeport has died, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Alberto Mejia-Montoya, 17, by Nassau police, who confirmed the death in a news release Tuesday evening. He had suffered "multiple life-threatening injuries," including a skull fracture. Police had previously said he was 18.

Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy had said earlier in a phone interview: "I offer my prayers and our condolences to the family,"  adding: "It's just a shame, an unfortunate incident, and we offer our condolences from the Village of Freeport."

The second worker, 30, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with a minor shoulder injury, Nassau police said.

Freeport Village attorney Howard Colton said Monday that the men were building a new home on South Bayview Avenue on Monday afternoon when the scaffolding, made of two-by-four planks, collapsed. The project, being undertaken by Spanglish Home Improvements of Hempstead, had proper building permits, Colton said. But, he said, village building inspectors at the scene issued several violations, including citations for unsafe conditions.

Mejia-Montoya is believed to be the son of the home improvement company owner, according to authorities, but that could not be confirmed by family members or relatives. Calls to the company owner, listed as Alberto Mejia, went unanswered Tuesday. An earlier story incorrectly identified him as Alberto Majia and the company as Spanglesh Home Improvements.

OSHA inspectors are investigating the cause of the accident.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

