TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Construction worker fatally struck by steel beam in Glenwood Landing, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 31-year-old construction worker died after an unsecured steel beam fell on his head in Glenwood Landing on Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The man, who was working at a Shore Road site, was found unconscious and bleeding by officers responding to a 911 call at about 3:25 p.m. Flown by helicopter to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., police said.

His identity will not be released until his family is notified, police said.

Employers are required to notify the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of any fatal accidents. Anyone who can help Nassau detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

People line up to vote early at the
Village residents across LI elect new mayors, trustees
People line up to vote early at the
Latest results: Village elections feature several contested mayoral, trustee races
Staff members at Cohen Children's Medical Center in
Cohen Children's tops list of best hospitals for kids
Fireworks will explode over Jones Beach State Park
Jones Beach fireworks celebrates 70% vaccination rate
Joysetta Pearse at the museum in Hempstead in
Joysetta Pearse, director of Nassau County's Black history museum, dies at 82
People walk in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday after
Cuomo lifting pandemic restrictions: New York going back 'to life as we know it' after reaching vaccine threshold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?