A 31-year-old construction worker died after an unsecured steel beam fell on his head in Glenwood Landing on Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The man, who was working at a Shore Road site, was found unconscious and bleeding by officers responding to a 911 call at about 3:25 p.m. Flown by helicopter to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., police said.

His identity will not be released until his family is notified, police said.

Employers are required to notify the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of any fatal accidents. Anyone who can help Nassau detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.