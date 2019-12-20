The Long Beach Police union rejected a proposed 12-year contract Thursday night after city officials had warned before the vote that the city is not in a financial position to maintain its own department without concessions from officers.

The proposed contract included a 24% raise over a dozen years, but put limits on payouts, vacation and sick time and required contributions to health insurance, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by Newsday.

“This brings us back to the drawing board,” Police Commissioner Michael Tangney said Friday. “We’ll evaluate the distance between the city and the union and see if we can salvage something.”

City officials had warned that if the contract was rejected it could spell the end of the police department and open the possibility of contracting with Nassau County for police services.

The department of 70 full-time officers serves the city of about 35,000 residents and responded to 15,722 calls last year, according to a state finance board report.

Tangney said the city would work to restructure the police contract to continue to maintain the city’s force, rather than pursue a contract with Nassau police.

“Everything’s possible, but I don’t think that’s realistic,” Tangney said. ”The current finances cannot sustain the payouts and benefits that exist. Without concessions, the future of the police department is in jeopardy, but it’s not anything imminent and there’s a good chance we can reach a compromise.”

City Council members approved a resolution Tuesday night approving the contract without releasing any details, but the city’s vote was nullified by the Police Benevolent Association's vote.

The proposal included no raises from 2015 to 2017, deferred raises to 2019 and incremental raises up to 4% for a total increase of 24.25% over 12 years. Officers hired after Jan. 1, 2020, would be on a 10-step salary schedule and contribute 15% toward health costs beginning in the fifth year, continuing through retirement.

If the PBA and the union are unable to reach a settlement, the PBA contract would go back to arbitration, which can only determine back pay from 2015-2017.