Glen Cove officials have terminated the city's controller, resulting in delayed paychecks for hundreds of workers who were scheduled to be paid Thursday.

Sandra Clarson said she received notice of her termination in a letter from the city dated Aug. 16.

Mayor Timothy Tenke called for Clarson to resign in July at a news conference after she compiled a report showing the city had not deducted health insurance premiums from Tenke’s paychecks since he took office in January 2018.

Tenke said last month that he asked for Clarson's resignation in December and has brought in several candidates to interview for the position, though all have been "summarily dismissed" by the Republican-controlled city council, he added.

“This is all retaliation for exposing health insurance issues,” Clarson said in a statement. “I am a whistleblower.”

Clarson was appointed in January 2017 and reappointed in January 2018. She was not reappointed this past January and is considered a holdover. According to payroll records that Newsday obtained through a FOIL request, Clarson had a base pay of $127,760 in 2018 and total pay that equaled $145,239.

A spokesman for Tenke did not immediately return a request for comment.

City employees received an email, obtained by Newsday, on Wednesday night that their paychecks would be distributed late.

“The Mayor has asked that I notify all employees that due to the unusual situation of being temporarily without a Controller, the processing of this week’s payroll has been slightly delayed,” the email from Deputy Mayor Maureen Basdavanos reads. “We plan to have paychecks distributed or direct deposited (as you normally receive your paycheck) by late Thursday or Friday.”

Councilman Joseph Capobianco said Tenke has proposed a candidate for controller but that he isn't sure the council will vote on appointing them at next Tuesday's council meeting.

"This could have been thought out much better," Capobianco said. "It seems like he shot first and asked questions later, and now all these poor employees are left out in the lurch."