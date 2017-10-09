Two men walking on a street in Hempstead suffered minor gunshot wounds after an encounter with two other men, Nassau County police said.
The victims, 19 and 20 years old, were walking on Jackson Street near Terrace Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when they passed two other men on bicycles, police said.
The men on bicycles then approached the victims from behind and fired several shots toward them, striking one of them in the shoulder and the other in the leg, police said.
The victims ran home and were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor wounds, police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
