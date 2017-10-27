Detectives say they want to talk to a man and a woman seen in the company of another woman who was missing for almost a week from a Riverhead motel in June and cannot account for her whereabouts during that period.

The woman, 42, was reported missing from the Swiss Motel on West Main Street on June 6 and was last seen getting into a 1990s Chevrolet sport utility vehicle, Riverhead Town police said in a crime alert released Friday by the Suffolk County Police Department.

The woman was found June 11 in Westbury, but neither the town nor the county police had any further information on her Friday morning.

“The woman is unable to account for her whereabouts during that time and police are seeking to speak with two people who were seen on video surveillance in the company of the woman,” the crime alert said.

Police said they want to question the man and woman seen in the video.

Police did not say whether they suspected criminality, but offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Crime Stopper at 800-220-8477.