Cops: Freeport man used counterfeit bills

Not satisfied with the successful purchase of almost $800 worth of electronic equipment with counterfeit money, a Freeport man tried to return the items the next day for a clean cash refund, police said, and was arrested.

Jenkins David, 31, of 276 Babylon Tpke., was arrested and charged with possessing a forged instrument, police said.

David used eight counterfeit $100 bills to buy $790.90 worth of products at P.C. Richard & Son, 51 Northern Blvd., Greenvale, on Thursday, police said. David tried to return the goods at a different store location, 701 Sunrise Hwy., Bellmore, Friday, but was told to come back another day, police said.

When David returned to the Bellmore store Monday, Nassau police and U.S. Secret Service officers were waiting.

He was to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court, Hempstead.