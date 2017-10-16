A 20-year-old Hofstra University student was hospitalized in serious condition after he suffered a fractured skull in a skateboarding accident on an elevated campus footbridge late Sunday in Hempstead, police said.
The unidentified student “was riding his skateboard” across the footbridge on Hempstead Turnpike at 11:26 p.m. when he hit the stairway’s protective railing, “causing him to flip over and fall approximately 30 feet to the bottom,” police said.
The student was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
In a statement released Monday, Hofstra said: “We are focused on supporting the family and friends of our student with the full resources of the University. The thoughts of the Hofstra community are with them at this difficult time.”
