A school bus was gutted by fire Monday morning on a street in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.

The driver of the bus noticed smoke and evacuated the special needs children on board at Bennett Avenue and St. Francis Street about 7:51 a.m., police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He got all the kids off, and while waiting for pickup bus, his bus went on fire,” a police spokeswoman said.

There were no reported injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Other details were not immediately available.

Long IslandRecent LI fires

Check back for updates on this developing story.