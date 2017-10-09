A school bus was gutted by fire Monday morning on a street in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.
The driver of the bus noticed smoke and evacuated the special needs children on board at Bennett Avenue and St. Francis Street about 7:51 a.m., police said.
“He got all the kids off, and while waiting for pickup bus, his bus went on fire,” a police spokeswoman said.
There were no reported injuries, the spokeswoman said.
Other details were not immediately available.
