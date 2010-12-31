Cops seek man who robbed woman in Westbury

Third Squad detectives are looking for a man who robbed a woman of her pocketbook Thursday in Westbury and his getaway driver, Nassau County police said.

The woman, 56, was walking to her parked vehicle on Schenck Avenue at about 9 p.m., police said, when a man snatched her pocketbook and fled on foot westbound. The woman was not hurt.

The robber was last seen entering a black sedan driven by an unknown person, police said. The car drove off going west on Schenck Avenue.

The pocketbook contained a BlackBerry, an undisclosed amount of cash and personal papers, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.