A 15-year-old boy was fished out of the water by Nassau County police officers after his sailboat capsized Saturday afternoon in Glen Cove, authorities said.
The victim, who wore a life preserver, was on top of the hull of a 15-foot Laser sailboat in Hempstead Harbor when members of the Marine Division spotted the teen while on a routine patrol shortly before 2 p.m., police said.
Three of the officers rescued the boy and took him to Brewer’s Marina, police said.
The teen, who was in the water for about 30 minutes, was examined by members of the Glen Cove Fire Department and refused medical attention. He was released to the custody of his mother, police said.
The capsized vessel was taken back to shore and returned to the owner, police said.
