A woman trying to cross a street Monday in Rockville Centre was struck by a truck and died of her injuries, Nassau police said.
The victim, 71, suffered head injuries after being hit just after noon by the truck on South Park Avenue as it made a left turn from eastbound Lincoln Avenue, police said.
She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The truck driver, 26, remained at the scene and his vehicle underwent brake and safety tests, police said.
The woman’s name was withheld until family members were notified, police said.
