Long Island town governments on Thursday announced more cancellations and closures as officials work to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Southampton Town will suspend community meals and some activities at its senior centers as a precautionary measure. Centers in Bridgehampton, Hampton Bays and Flanders will cancel congregate meals and recreational activities from March 16-20. Adult day care and the senior shuttle service will continue in Hampton Bays.

The town will assess the situation and decide whether a longer shutdown is necessary, officials said.

Seniors can order microwave-ready meals to be delivered or picked up curbside at the senior centers by calling 631-728-1235.

“We are being cautious and working to determine how the town can continue to serve our seniors while keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said Thursday in a news release.

Islip Town is closing all its senior centers starting Friday, and Southold officials said the Congregate Lunch program has been suspended through March 20. Seniors older than 60 or participants who regularly drive to the Human Resource Center for lunch can arrange for pickup of frozen meals. The town’s Home Delivered Meals Program remains operational, though its Senior Adult Day Care program has temporarily suspended its services. Seniors can call 631-298-4460 for more information.

Town of Smithtown spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said Thursday that the town’s Senior Center will close for two weeks starting Monday and will be thoroughly cleaned during the closure. Seniors who regularly visit the center for breakfast and lunch will have their meals delivered.

Glen Cove officials said they plan to reopen the city's senior center Monday. It was to reopen Thursday, but Deputy Mayor Maureen Basdavanos said the center’s staff realized they needed more time to determine which events should be canceled or delayed to prevent potential spread of the virus.

In Oyster Bay Town, officials have suspended all activities for seniors at town community centers from March 14-22, and the Polar Bear plunge scheduled for Saturday at Tobay Beach is canceled.

West Hempstead officials have suspended all library programs until further notice. Patrons cannot congregate in the building, and all programs, computer use, study areas and children’s play areas are closed, officials said, adding that the library is only open for the checkout and return of books.

The Long Beach Public Library has canceled all programs until March 26. In addition, all movies, meetings and a country music festival scheduled for the weekend have been postponed.

The Baldwin Public Library has canceled all programs through March 31, and all exercise classes in March and April.

The Brentwood Public Library has suspended all programs for the remainder of the month.

Several communities have also canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades.

