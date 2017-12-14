A tractor trailer crashed into a utility pole Thursday morning on Glen Cove Road in Carle Place, Nassau County police said.

There were no reported injuries and no reported road closures stemming from the 5:17 a.m. accident that completely split the pole. Police said the driver was not ticketed.

A PSEG crew responded to the scene, near the Old Country Road intersection, to repair the damaged pole, police said.

Police said Emergency Service Unit officers also responded to clean up leaking diesel fuel.

An image from the scene shows the vehicle involved to be a Costco tractor trailer.