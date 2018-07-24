The Nassau SPCA has confirmed sightings of coyotes in Searingtown in the past month, officials said Tuesday.

A pair of coyotes was seen on camera near Green Drive and Reed Drive about three weeks ago, said Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals president Gary Rogers. The SPCA was called last week, he said, and it confirmed the sightings.

The agency said while there is no need for alarm, residents should avoid approaching the animals and immediately call 911 if they spot a coyote.

"It is important that people do their part to maintain the natural fear that coyotes have of humans," the SPCA said in an advisory Tuesday.

Others SPCA tips include:

If confronted by a coyote, stand tall and hold your arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave your arms or throw sticks and stones. Do not run away as coyotes may view you as prey.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise all outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night.

Do not feed coyotes and remove any unintentional food sources that may attract coyotes or other wildlife.

Do not feed pets outside and if you are feeding feral cats, watch the feedings and remove all food before leaving.

Eliminate the availability of bird seed as groups of birds and rodents at feeders can attract wildlife.

Ensure that garbage is inaccessible to wildlife and fence or enclose compost piles.

Teach children to appreciate wildlife from a distance to avoid the risk of injury.

Fencing a yard may deter coyotes. Fences should extend 6 inches below ground and 4 feet above ground.

Remove brush and tall grass to reduce protective cover for coyotes, which are secretive and like to hide.