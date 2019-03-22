Judging by Carol Walsh’s outfit — fuzzy polar bear pajamas, a matching ski hat and a pop of pink lipstick—she was ready to take on the CP Nassau Polar Bear Plunge at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay on March 10.

Walsh, 81, of St. James, has been participating in the event for the past 10 years. Before she retired as a nurse at the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults in Hempstead, she had a patient who had cerebral palsy and passed away.

Walsh takes part in the plunge, she said, “even though my doctor says I better not,” as a way to help individuals who have cerebral palsy.

“The people at CP Nassau gave her a home, they gave her recreation,” she said of the former patient. “She loved it there.”

An entourage of supporters, including two of Walsh’ friends, her daughter and son-in-law cheered her on. She held onto a homemade sign decorated with snowflakes and the phrases, “Sending Warm Wishes Your Way!” and “Go Nana!”

“She’s crazy, “Walsh’s daughter, Terry Stranieri, said with a laugh. “We admire her for it.”

The rainy weather, Walsh said, may have deterred people from showing up to the event.

“This is the least amount of people I’ve seen here,” she said. “But it’s always cold, so I’m ready.”

Participants were all smiles as they dashed into the chilly waters, some even wading and dunking their heads.

“There are a lot of good people in the world who care about helping people with disabilities,” said Patricia Quinn, communications and community outreach manager of CP Nassau.

“I’m amazed to meet people who love polar plunges, she added. “They’re funny, adventurous people.”