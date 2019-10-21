TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Driver, passenger hurt after car crashes into tree in North Bellmore

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A driver and his passenger were seriously injured after the vehicle they were in struck a tree in North Bellmore on Monday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Bellmore Avenue south of Newbridge Road, police said. Officials suspect the driver had a medical episode causing him to leave the roadway and then strike a tree. Neither the driver nor passenger were identified by name. The driver, a 29-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, “suffered multiple trauma injuries” and were listed in serious condition at a hospital, police said.

The crash impacted traffic in the area for hours. Police announced Monday shortly after 8:30 p.m. that the intersection where the crash occurred had been reopened.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

