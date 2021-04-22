TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Calverton crash kills driver after collision with tree, Riverhead police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Riverhead Town Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left a driver dead in Calverton after a collision with a tree.

Police said officers responding to a call on Sound Avenue discovered the crash at 7:07 a.m.

The vehicle was a 2011 Chevrolet HHR. The identity of the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, has not been released, pending notification of family.

Police said it appears the vehicle was headed northbound on Edwards Avenue when it left the roadway and collided with the tree. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call detectives at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

COVID-19 vaccines are available across Long Island, but
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and local
Cuomo breaks ground on $439M plan to redirect treated sewage
Starting Friday, New York will accept walk-ins for
Cuomo: NY still 'making progress' in reducing virus positivity levels
America's VetDogs visited the Cold Spring Harbor Fire
Top photos from around LI from April 2021
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are seen rehearsing
Bethpage Air Show ticket sales resume after website breaks
Long Island 2011 valedictorians share life lessons and
10 years ago, they were valedictorians. Where are they now?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?