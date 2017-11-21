TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Two hurt in one-car crash in Cedarhurst

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Two people were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries after an early morning one-car accident that downed a utility pole and wires Tuesday in Cedarhurst, Nassau County police said.

Police said the accident occurred at the intersection of West Broadway and Bayview Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

Police, members of the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department and a crew from PSEG Long Island responded to the scene.

Police said additional details were not available.

