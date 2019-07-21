TODAY'S PAPER
2-vehicle crash closes all lanes of westbound Southern State near Exit 14

One of the two vehicles involved in a Sunday afternoon crash that closed all three lanes of the westbound Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
An accident snarled traffic on the Southern State Parkway early Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two cars collided and flipped over on the westbound side of the highway just west of Exit 14, which is in North Valley Stream, said New York State Police Trooper Richard Gantt.

Gantt said that as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday police did not know the extent of any injuries caused by the wreck, which had closed three westbound lanes of traffic.

State police received a call about the accident shortly before 1 p.m., he said.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

