An accident snarled traffic on the Southern State Parkway early Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two cars collided and flipped over on the westbound side of the highway just west of Exit 14, which is in North Valley Stream, said New York State Police Trooper Richard Gantt.

Gantt said that as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday police did not know the extent of any injuries caused by the wreck, which had closed three westbound lanes of traffic.

State police received a call about the accident shortly before 1 p.m., he said.