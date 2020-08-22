A 75-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in Massapequa on Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a crash located at Unqua Road and Sunrise Highway at 9:25 a.m., police said. The woman was driving north on Unqua Road, when her 2010 Toyota Prius left the road and struck a utility pole.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved, police said. Her name is withheld until her family is notified.