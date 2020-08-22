TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Woman killed when car leaves road, hits pole, Nassau police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in Massapequa on Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a crash located at Unqua Road and Sunrise Highway at 9:25 a.m., police said. The woman was driving north on Unqua Road, when her 2010 Toyota Prius left the road and struck a utility pole.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved, police said. Her name is withheld until her family is notified.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

Cuomo, pictured in May, said Saturday that hospitalizations Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach another record low in NY
Demonstrators Tuesday at Oyster Bay Town Hall protest State law preempts local law viability of homeless shelter, lawyers say
The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School was hosting a 'Zoom bombing' disrupts school district meeting
Newsday's Steve Langford on Thursday met with workers Beach ambassadors act as safety envoys during pandemic
David Kilmnick with Hillary Clinton the night she Brown: LI delegates navigate strange new party conventions
The less the rules are enforced and adhered Doctors say risk returning to the gym is low, with restrictions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search