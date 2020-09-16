Cabbie Ruben Sanchez-Flores failed to show up to work Tuesday in West Hempstead, so his dispatcher tried calling two or three times. No one answered.

Then another driver told him to check the news, the dispatcher recalled Wednesday. That's when he learned of the crash earlier that morning

Sanchez-Flores had been one of the four people killed in the crash earlier that morning on the Southern State Parkway in North Massapequa, when a driver headed west in the eastbound lanes crashed into the Sanchez-Flores’ 2011 Nissan Rogue, according to the New York State Police.

Walter Gomez, of Hempstead, said Sanchez-Flores would usually drive his daughters to work in the morning before reporting to work, and at the end of a shift, the cabbie's send off was the same: "I will be here tomorrow. I will be here tomorrow."

"He’s always taking care of his kids and everything," Gomez said. "He’s always on time. He’s nice, always respected people, always respected the customers. … I don’t have any complaints about him." said Gomez, of Hempstead, a dispatcher who worked with Ruben Sanchez-Flores at Taxi America on Woodfield Road for years.

The crash that killed Sanchez-Flores, a cabbie there for at least six years, and three others happened about 5:10 a.m. when the wrong-way driver in a 1998 Toyota Camry on the eastbound parkway hit Sanchez-Flores’ Nissan Rogue head-on between Exit 29 and Exit 30.

The driver of the Camry, Marvin Balcaseres, 33, of Farmingdale, died, as did three others in the Rogue, identified by the State Police as Sanchez-Flores, 67, and passengers Edith Magana, 56, and Ivis Sanchez-Cordova, 34, all of Hempstead, according to the State Police.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The victims in the Rogue were headed to work in Farmingdale at the time of the crash, the police said.

About 5:08 a.m., several calls came into 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver heading westbound on the eastbound parkway in the Town of Oyster Bay, said Acting Troop L Commander Capt. George J. Mohl at a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

"At approximately 5:10 a.m., we received additional phone calls that the vehicle had collided with another vehicle, west of Exit 30," Mohl said at Troop L headquarters in East Farmingdale.

Five state police troopers were on the parkway at the time of the 911 calls, Mohl said, but the crash occurred before they could intervene.

When troopers arrived, Mohl said, they found a "chaotic scene."

Smoke and flames billowed up from the wreckage. Debris, including antifreeze and engine oil, had spilled across the parkway. Oncoming vehicles swerved to avoid scattered debris before troopers eventually shut down the eastbound roadway.

A third passenger in the Rogue, Nadia Sanchez-Cordova, 44, also of Hempstead, was taken in critical condition to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said. She was riding in the front passenger seat, police said.

Relatives of Sanchez-Flores declined to comment Tuesday. A woman believed to be a close friend or relative of Magana's also declined to comment on behalf of the victim's family.

After the initial collision, a 2011 Suzuki SUV struck the Camry while attempting to avoid the crash. The driver, Steven Miller, 50, of Queens, was not hurt, police said.

Roberto Mack, 32, of Conyers, Georgia, riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle, also attempted to avoid the wreck but struck debris and lost control, Mohl said. Mack suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.