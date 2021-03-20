A 64-year-old man was killed in North Massapequa on Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he drove overturned and struck a tree, Nassau County police said.

The crash happened while he was driving south on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway at 2:25 p.m., police said.

The man's 2010 Hyundai left the road at the Exit 5 ramp, police said. He died at the scene.

His name was not released and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.