Man killed after his vehicle overturns, hits tree, police say

The North Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County

The North Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County police responded to a fatal crash on the southbound Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway at Exit 5 on Saturday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A 64-year-old man was killed in North Massapequa on Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he drove overturned and struck a tree, Nassau County police said.

The crash happened while he was driving south on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway at 2:25 p.m., police said.

The man's 2010 Hyundai left the road at the Exit 5 ramp, police said. He died at the scene.

His name was not released and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

