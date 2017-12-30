TODAY'S PAPER
4-vehicle crash on Hempstead Turnpike leaves one hurt, cops say

The Levittown Fire Department, Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance Corps and Nassau County police respond to a four-vehicle crash Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
At least one person was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Levittown on Saturday morning that closed Hempstead Turnpike in both directions for about two hours, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Wantagh Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike and that at least one person was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with injuries. The nature of the injuries was not known, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the crash involved a 2008 Mercedes-Benz, a 2017 Dodge Ram, a 2017 Jeep and a 2016 Volkswagen.

The road was closed from 4:15 a.m. to about 6 a.m. to allow authorities to investigate the crash.

No other information on the crash was immediately available, police said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

