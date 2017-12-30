At least one person was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Levittown on Saturday morning that closed Hempstead Turnpike in both directions for about two hours, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Wantagh Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike and that at least one person was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with injuries. The nature of the injuries was not known, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the crash involved a 2008 Mercedes-Benz, a 2017 Dodge Ram, a 2017 Jeep and a 2016 Volkswagen.

The road was closed from 4:15 a.m. to about 6 a.m. to allow authorities to investigate the crash.

No other information on the crash was immediately available, police said.