TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Car crashes into tree, two seriously hurt in Herricks, Nassau police say

A sedan crashed into a tree Friday morning

A sedan crashed into a tree Friday morning in Herricks, seriously injuring two people, Nassau police said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The hood of a grey sedan was nearly split in two when it crashed into a tree Friday morning in Herricks, seriously injuring two people who were taken to the hospital, Nassau police said.

A utility pole was almost toppled as well, and the police said there were dangling wires.

The crash, reported to the police at about 9:20 a.m., prompted the closure of Hillside Avenue by Herricks Road.

No more details were immediately released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Richard Roskell, 87, of Garden City, was able How will homebound patients get the COVID-19 vaccine?
George Blatti walks out of the Nassau County Nassau DA: Doctor charged with murder in deaths of 5 patients
Briana Scognamiglio receives the vaccine for COVID-19 in State sees decreasing virus positivity, but LI yields higher rate
Health care workers watch on April 9, 2020, COVID-19: From 799 deaths in one day to path back to normalcy
A Northwell Health registered nurse administers a COVID-19 What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine development
Wenny Cheng, a senior at Mineola High School, Way to Go! Mineola senior launches college help website
Didn’t find what you were looking for?