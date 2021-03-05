The hood of a grey sedan was nearly split in two when it crashed into a tree Friday morning in Herricks, seriously injuring two people who were taken to the hospital, Nassau police said.

A utility pole was almost toppled as well, and the police said there were dangling wires.

The crash, reported to the police at about 9:20 a.m., prompted the closure of Hillside Avenue by Herricks Road.

No more details were immediately released.