Officer, 5 others hospitalized after crash in Inwood, Nassau police say
A crash involving a Nassau police SUV and another vehicle occurred in Inwood on Thursday evening, police said.
The 5:36 p.m. collision occurred near the intersection of Lawrence and Wanser avenues, officials said. Six people, including an officer, were hospitalized with minor injuries, Nassau County police said.
An investigation determined there was no criminality involved, police said.
