Officer, 5 others hospitalized after crash in Inwood, Nassau police say

A Nassau County police SUV was involved in

A Nassau County police SUV was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Inwood on Thursday evening. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A crash involving a Nassau police SUV and another vehicle occurred in Inwood on Thursday evening, police said.

The 5:36 p.m. collision occurred near the intersection of Lawrence and Wanser avenues, officials said. Six people, including an officer, were hospitalized with minor injuries, Nassau County police said.

An investigation determined there was no criminality involved, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

