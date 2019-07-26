TODAY'S PAPER
Tractor trailer-car crash sends driver to hospital, police said

Nassau police and fire departments from Roslyn, Manhasset-Lakeville

Nassau police and fire departments from Roslyn, Manhasset-Lakeville and Westbury respond to a tractor trailer-car crash at Roslyn Road and the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway about 2:35 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019.  Photo Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Nassau County police are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and an Audi in Roslyn Heights that sent the driver of the car to a hospital Friday afternoon, police said

A police spokesman said the crash occurred at 2:29 p.m. near the Long Island Expressway’s South Service Road and Roslyn Road.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the service road remained closed between Willis Avenue and Roslyn Road, and Roslyn Road remained closed between Parkside Drive and Powerhouse Road. 

No further information was immediately available.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

