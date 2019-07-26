Tractor trailer-car crash sends driver to hospital, police said
Nassau County police are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and an Audi in Roslyn Heights that sent the driver of the car to a hospital Friday afternoon, police said
A police spokesman said the crash occurred at 2:29 p.m. near the Long Island Expressway’s South Service Road and Roslyn Road.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the service road remained closed between Willis Avenue and Roslyn Road, and Roslyn Road remained closed between Parkside Drive and Powerhouse Road.
No further information was immediately available.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.