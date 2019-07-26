Nassau County police are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and an Audi in Roslyn Heights that sent the driver of the car to a hospital Friday afternoon, police said

A police spokesman said the crash occurred at 2:29 p.m. near the Long Island Expressway’s South Service Road and Roslyn Road.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the service road remained closed between Willis Avenue and Roslyn Road, and Roslyn Road remained closed between Parkside Drive and Powerhouse Road.

No further information was immediately available.