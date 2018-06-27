TODAY'S PAPER
Crash closes westbound Long Island Expressway lanes, officials say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A crash involving multiple vehicles caused the closure of all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in the Syosset area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The westbound lanes were closed between Exits 46 and 44, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The closure was reported at 9:21 a.m. on informny.com, a website of the State Department of Transportation.

An alert from the state Department of Transportation just after 10 a.m. said that all lanes were closed at Exit 44. 

Police did not have any further information.

