No injuries to students or staff after vehicle crashes into Merrick middle school, police say

The vehicle broke through a locked gate and crashed into the side of the school building, said John DeTommaso, Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District superintendent. 

Members of the North Merric Fire Department at the scene of a car that crashed into Merric Ave. Middle School. no injuries reported. The driver was pinned inside car. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

A vehicle crashed into the Merrick Avenue Middle School Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County police and a school official said, but there were no injuries.

Police said the driver has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and it was unclear why the incident took place. Nassau police are still investigating. 

The vehicle broke through a locked gate and crashed into the side of the school building, said John DeTommaso, Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District superintendent. Police and fire officials arrived immediately, DeTommaso said. 

The superintendent said students are expected to come to class Thursday.

"Although there was damage to the side entrace of the school building, school will open on time with no interruption to the normal school day," he said. 

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

