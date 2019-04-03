A vehicle crashed into the Merrick Avenue Middle School Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County police and a school official said, but there were no injuries.

Police said the driver has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and it was unclear why the incident took place. Nassau police are still investigating.

The vehicle broke through a locked gate and crashed into the side of the school building, said John DeTommaso, Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District superintendent. Police and fire officials arrived immediately, DeTommaso said.

The superintendent said students are expected to come to class Thursday.

"Although there was damage to the side entrace of the school building, school will open on time with no interruption to the normal school day," he said.