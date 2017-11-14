This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Crash on Merrick Road in Freeport injures 2, official says

A pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle

A pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle crashed Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, on Merrick Road in Freeport, the mayor said. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Freeport, a village official said.

The accident involving a pickup truck and a Honda Pilot occurred on Merrick Road at Park Avenue, Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said.

Both of the injured, whose identities were not released, were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside with undisclosed injuries. No one was charged.

