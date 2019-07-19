TODAY'S PAPER
Brothers killed after crashing into medical building off NSP, State Police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two brothers from Rosedale, Queens, were killed early Friday when their car went off an exit ramp on the Northern State Parkway on the border of North Hills and Lake Success, crashed through a wooded area and struck a nearby medical building.

State Police said driver Djeffry Louis, 26, and his brother, Jonathan Louis, 21, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Louis brothers were in an eastbound 2019 Nissan Sentra that crashed at 2:54 a.m. as it attempted to exit the parkway at Exit 26S onto New Hyde Park Road. Speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

While exiting, police said Djeffry Louis lost control of the Nissan "at a high rate of speed" and that the car "traveled off the roadway" and crashed into the rear of the building at 3111 New Hyde Park Rd.

The accident investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information about the crash, especially witnesses to the crash, to call investigators at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

