Two brothers from Rosedale, Queens, were killed early Friday when their car went off an exit ramp on the Northern State Parkway on the border of North Hills and Lake Success, crashed through a wooded area and struck a nearby medical building.

State Police said driver Djeffry Louis, 26, and his brother, Jonathan Louis, 21, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Louis brothers were in an eastbound 2019 Nissan Sentra that crashed at 2:54 a.m. as it attempted to exit the parkway at Exit 26S onto New Hyde Park Road. Speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

While exiting, police said Djeffry Louis lost control of the Nissan "at a high rate of speed" and that the car "traveled off the roadway" and crashed into the rear of the building at 3111 New Hyde Park Rd.

The accident investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information about the crash, especially witnesses to the crash, to call investigators at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.