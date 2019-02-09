TODAY'S PAPER
Driver dead after crashing into Starbucks in Oceanside, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A man behind the wheel of an SUV died after crashing into a Starbucks early Saturday morning in Oceanside, Nassau County police said.

Police said the driver was Michael Fearon, 47, of Brentwood. The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. at the Starbucks at 2755 Long Beach Rd., police said.

Fearon was driving a Suzuki sport utility vehicle south on Long Beach Road when he crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with curbs and shrubs before continuing south until crashing into the Starbucks, police said.

When officers arrived, Fearon was not breathing, police said. He was pronounced dead at South Nassau Communities Hospital, police said.

Fearon's vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

