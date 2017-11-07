Authorities are investigating a crash Tuesday in East Meadow in which a minivan flipped over and one person was injured, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at 9:32 a.m. in Eisenhower Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital, the spokesman said, but the identity of the victim and other details were not immediately available.

A photograph of the scene shows a minivan that overturned and apparently struck a tree during the crash.