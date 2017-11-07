This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Nassau police: Minivan overturns in Eisenhower Park, injuring 1

Nassau County police respond to an crash of an overturned minivan in Eisenhower Park in  East Meadow near the entrance to  Parking Field 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Authorities are investigating a crash Tuesday in East Meadow in which a minivan flipped over and one person was injured, Nassau County police said.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at 9:32 a.m. in Eisenhower Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital, the spokesman said, but the identity of the victim and other details were not immediately available.

A photograph of the scene shows a minivan that overturned and apparently struck a tree during the crash.

