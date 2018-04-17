TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

3 injured in crash on Hicksville Road, Nassau police say

A two-vehicle crash near Old Post and Hicksville

A two-vehicle crash near Old Post and Hicksville roads left three people with minor injuries Tuesday morning, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A two-vehicle crash left three people with minor injuries Tuesday morning on the Plainedge-North Massapequa border, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred near Route 107 and Old Post Road at about 8:30 a.m. Police said southbound Route 107, also known as Hicksville Road, was closed between Old Post Road and Cheryl Road for cleanup and investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It was unclear how long the road would remain closed.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Cloudy skies for Tuesday are expected with a Forecast: Clouds, blustery with rain possible
John Amirante sings the national anthem before Game Rangers anthem singer Amirante dies at age 83
Huntington Town Board member Joan Cergol has announced Appointed town board member runs for election
Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said time and staffing Residents say town agendas lack information
56 arrested in LI opioid crackdown, police say
A lower interest rate will help you afford The 411 on home loan interest rates