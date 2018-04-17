A two-vehicle crash left three people with minor injuries Tuesday morning on the Plainedge-North Massapequa border, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred near Route 107 and Old Post Road at about 8:30 a.m. Police said southbound Route 107, also known as Hicksville Road, was closed between Old Post Road and Cheryl Road for cleanup and investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It was unclear how long the road would remain closed.