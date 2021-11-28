TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
One dead in Southern State parkway crash, state police say

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a pole on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead died Sunday, according to the New York State Police.

The vehicle was going westbound at about 1:15 p.m. on the Southern State west of Exit 22 when it left the roadway and struck the pole, the State Police said.

The driver and two passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A fourth passenger was also taken to a hospital, and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or have information about it to call 631-763-3300.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

