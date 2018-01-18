TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 26° Good Evening
Clear 26° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

5 kids, 2 adults hurt in head-on crash in East Meadow, authorities say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

An SUV with five children on their way to a dance school and a sedan collided head on in East Meadow on Thursday night, according to a representative of the North Bellmore Fire Department, which responded to the scene.

The department representative, who declined to give his name, said five children and two adults suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center.

The crash occurred in the middle of the intersection of North Jerusalem Road and East Meadow Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., he said. Chief George Serviss coordinated the department’s response.

Nassau County police also responded to the scene, according to a spokesman, who said he could not yet provide details about the crash.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Leni Laurel of Patchogue holds a prayer card Filipinos prepare to celebrate the Feast of Santo Niño
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen at Newbridge Dog Park Politicians’ names come off municipal signs
An Uber driver pulls into the Hicksville LIRR On LI, people take Uber to the train stations
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is seen in Officials: 31 LI students swept up in data breach
Rangers left winger Jimmy Vesey with Kidsday reporters NY Rangers player talks to LI kids
A local business says Spanish-speaking visitors have a Lack of parking signs in Spanish criticized
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE