An SUV with five children on their way to a dance school and a sedan collided head on in East Meadow on Thursday night, according to a representative of the North Bellmore Fire Department, which responded to the scene.

The department representative, who declined to give his name, said five children and two adults suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center.

The crash occurred in the middle of the intersection of North Jerusalem Road and East Meadow Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., he said. Chief George Serviss coordinated the department’s response.

Nassau County police also responded to the scene, according to a spokesman, who said he could not yet provide details about the crash.