Cops: Vehicle crashes into Baldwin dry cleaning business

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Authorities are investigating the crash of a vehicle into a closed dry cleaners in Baldwin Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries.

No information was immediately available about the type of vehicle that was involved, or the name of the business, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said a call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. reporting the crash at a dry cleaners at Stowe and Grand avenues.

The Baldwin Fire Department was also on the scene, a dispatcher said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

