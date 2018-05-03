Village to offer property tax payment by credit card

Port Washington North residents will soon be able to pay village property taxes using a credit card.

The village board of trustees voted on April 24 to approve a contract with Vantiv LLC to provide credit card services through a program called GovPayNet. GovPayNet is a firm that specializes in processing payments to government agencies, according to its website.

The board is hoping to get the system in place for the next tax payment deadline, said Village Clerk Palma Torrisi. Village property taxes are due June 1 and are payable without penalty through July 1.