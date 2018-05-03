TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
60° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Village to offer property tax payment by credit card

By CHRISTINE CHUNG christine.chung@newsday.com
Print

Port Washington North residents will soon be able to pay village property taxes using a credit card.

The village board of trustees voted on April 24 to approve a contract with Vantiv LLC to provide credit card services through a program called GovPayNet. GovPayNet is a firm that specializes in processing payments to government agencies, according to its website. 

The board is hoping to get the system in place for the next tax payment deadline, said Village Clerk Palma Torrisi. Village property taxes are due June 1 and are payable without penalty through July 1. 

By CHRISTINE CHUNG christine.chung@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The weather forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018. Weather: Partly sunny, rain possible later
Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve covers nearly 1,500 This LI village comes with ‘coastal lifestyle’
Volunteer firefighters from the Brentwood Fire Department work 21 displaced after fire destroys home, officials say
State troopers were called to the westbound Southern Cops: Truck hits overpass, closes parkway
A fifth-grader opting out of the state math Survey: Math opt-outs on LI top 46 percent
Nassau Health Care Corp., the public benefit corporation Fired NUMC chief gets $215G separation package