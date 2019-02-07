Nassau County Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams proposed legislation Thursday that would require hotels and motels to conduct criminal background checks for certain employees.

Abrahams (D-Freeport) and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the legislation would protect residents and tourists from potential thefts and assaults.

Abrahams called the legislation “common sense” and would apply to employees who have access to guest rooms.

“When you go to a hotel or motel, that’s an extension of your home,” he said.

He said the proposal has not been done elsewhere in the state, though other legislation has been introduced in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida.

“Our job is to prevent crimes, not wait until they occur,” Ryder said at a news conference in Mineola. “It’s going to be a great help in law enforcement to protect our victims.”

Employees who have criminal records would not be barred from employment, Abrahams said, but would be restricted from positions that have access to guest rooms.

The background checks are already being done at some of the county’s roughly 100 hotels and motels, officials said.

The legislature’s majority caucus could not immediately be reached for comment.