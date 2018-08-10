Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday he will ask the state attorney general's office to investigate New York American Water, as complaints about spiking water bills mounted.

"The basic charge of the attorney general is consumer fraud and I think this very well might have been a case of consumer fraud," Cuomo said at a event in Point Lookout.

"It's incredible and it's abusive and you have consumers who have no idea that the rates increased and then they get a bill in the mail that announces a new rate structure after they used the water — it doesn't work that way," Cuomo said. "If you want to issue a new rate structure, you have to tell me before you do it, not after I've used the water."

The developments come as American Water customers on Nassau’s North and South shores have been calling for a public takeover of their water supply after complaints of high bills.

Also, a state Department of Public Service probe earlier this year found a $2.3 million tax overpayment by the water company resulted in $281,421 in overpayments by customers in the Sea Cliff district.

Cuomo said he believes "consumers were abused in this situation and I'm going to stand up for them."

The governor weighed in on the fight between consumers and the water provider in response to reporter questions at a dock in Point Lookout.

Cuomo joined other Democratic elected officials, including state Sens. Todd Kaminsky and John Brooks; Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen in a boat ride to watch the lowering of material from the demolished Tappan Zee Bridge and two vintage boats onto the artificial Hempstead reef, about 3 miles off Jones Beach.

The project is part of a $5 million effort to bolster six artificial reefs and expand fish populations around Long Island this year.