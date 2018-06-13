Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday came to the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns & Rockaway in Lawrence to announce awards under a state grant that makes $25 million available to enhance security at nonpublic schools and community centers.

Cuomo announced that $2.1 million had been awarded to 45 private schools, day-care centers and cultural museums on Long Island.

“We have zero tolerance for any anti-Semitism and any race-based violence,” Cuomo told the crowd. “We will not let it happen in our state.”

“We want every student, every teacher to know that when they come to school they are safe, that a school is a sanctuary, that they are protected,” he said.

Wearing a yarmulke, Cuomo spoke to a crowd of about 400 students, including some waving signs saying “thank you Governor Cuomo.”

Cuomo’s stop in Nassau County was to be followed by a visit to Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn.

The governor was making the appearances after last week’s announcement of the release of New York’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes grant funds, according to a statement from his office.

The program allocates $50,000 grants — and as much as $150,000 if a school has three campuses — that can be used for exterior “hardening” of a facility against the threat of attack, physical security enhancements, and/or training.

The governor’s office credited Teach NYS with helping created the $25 million competitive grant program as part of the 2017 adopted State budget.

The group is part of the Teach Advocacy Network, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan organization advocating for equitable funding in nonpublic schools.” It operates in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland and California, the network is a project of the Orthodox Union.

“We are beyond thrilled that this grants program is being released to the institutions that need it most,” said executive director Maury Litwack of the Teach Advocacy Network. “All New Yorkers can appreciate the intention behind this bill: the safety and well-being of students in all schools.”